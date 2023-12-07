Onslow school board addresses misconduct claims, approves weapon detection system for high schools

The Chairman of the Onslow County School Board addressed allegations of improper conduct over the superintendent's contract extension.

Last week, board member Angie Todd released a letter accusing the board of evading public scrutiny by amending the agenda with little notice. In it, she asked the offices of the state attorney general and Onslow County District attorney to look into the matter.

Chairman Kenny Reddic opened the meeting with a prepared statement refuting Todd's claims and evidence.

"Fortunately, the information reported is false and simply does not express the officials actions or expressions of this board, and instead demonstrates a reckless disregard for the truth,” he said.

The allegations come after several lengthy and contentious board meeting, in which Todd has questioned the superintendent's direction and response to incidents of violence on campus.

Todd did not respond at the meeting.

The board also voted unanimously to move forward with installing Evolv weapons detection systems at its high schools.

The approval comes after two high-profile incidents within the past year: a fatal stabbing of a student at Northside High School and a shooting across the street from White Oak High School that injured students.

Brendan Gartner is the Chief of Operations for OCS, and said, “I want to be forthright with public that this is not a panacea. This is not a magic wand that we can wave and all our problems are going to go away."

The Evolv weapons detection systems, which use AI and other technology to screen for weapons, will be used as students enter the schools. The board says the next step is to secure funding.