Hawksbill Sea Turtle, usually seen in the tropics, found stunned by cold on NC coast
The STAR Center is rehabilitating a cold-stunned turtle of a species that isn’t often found along the North Carolina coast.
Officials with the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island say Bagheera is a Hawksbill Sea Turtle, and they’re the most tropical of all sea turtle species – typically found in tropical or subtropical waters with coral reefs in the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans.
Bagheera was found stranded soundside in Avon, with a body temperature of 48°F.
The rehabilitation team will restore the turtle to health before releasing him back into the sea.