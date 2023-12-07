Hawksbill Sea Turtle, usually seen in the tropics, found stunned by cold on NC coast

The STAR Center is rehabilitating a cold-stunned turtle of a species that isn’t often found along the North Carolina coast.

Officials with the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island say Bagheera is a Hawksbill Sea Turtle, and they’re the most tropical of all sea turtle species – typically found in tropical or subtropical waters with coral reefs in the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans.

North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island The STAR Center rehabilitation team will restore the turtle to health before releasing him back into the sea.

Bagheera was found stranded soundside in Avon, with a body temperature of 48°F.

