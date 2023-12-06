© 2023 Public Radio East
988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: NC outperforming national averages in several key areas

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published December 6, 2023 at 6:47 AM EST

State health officials are tracking the ways the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is being used in North Carolina.

The hotline connects people by call, chat or text to a trained crisis counselor who will listen, offer support and provide community resources 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services officials said new dashboard shows North Carolina outperforms national averages in several key areas:

  •  It takes 14 seconds to answer calls in North Carolina whereas the national average is 39 seconds.
  • North Carolina also answers 98% of all calls received, compared to the national average of 90%.
  •  The dashboard shows a 25% increase in the use of the hotline over the past year.
