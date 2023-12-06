988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: NC outperforming national averages in several key areas
State health officials are tracking the ways the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is being used in North Carolina.
The hotline connects people by call, chat or text to a trained crisis counselor who will listen, offer support and provide community resources 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services officials said new dashboard shows North Carolina outperforms national averages in several key areas:
- It takes 14 seconds to answer calls in North Carolina whereas the national average is 39 seconds.
- North Carolina also answers 98% of all calls received, compared to the national average of 90%.
- The dashboard shows a 25% increase in the use of the hotline over the past year.