© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tis’ the season … for online purchases, package deliveries, and scammers

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published December 5, 2023 at 6:16 AM EST
Chelsea Beck
/
NPR

Tis’ the season … for online purchases, package deliveries, and scammers.

Officials with the Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern Carolinas said there is a new twist on delivery scams this year.

They said scammers send a text, claiming to be a delivery driver trying to find your house, and asking the recipient to call them.

The scammer will ask callers to confirm personal details, including name, address, and possibly even credit card information. According to BBB Scam Tracker reports, the callers are often friendly and professional, making the scam harder to spot.

Also, look out for text or email messages that ask to reschedule a delivery or pay a small delivery fee. These messages often look legitimate - containing official logos and using professional language, but can download malware.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs