Tis’ the season … for online purchases, package deliveries, and scammers.

Officials with the Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern Carolinas said there is a new twist on delivery scams this year.

They said scammers send a text, claiming to be a delivery driver trying to find your house, and asking the recipient to call them.

The scammer will ask callers to confirm personal details, including name, address, and possibly even credit card information. According to BBB Scam Tracker reports, the callers are often friendly and professional, making the scam harder to spot.

Also, look out for text or email messages that ask to reschedule a delivery or pay a small delivery fee. These messages often look legitimate - containing official logos and using professional language, but can download malware.