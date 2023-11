Fresh fruit recalled after listeria outbreak sold in North Carolina

Peaches, nectarines and plums connected to a deadly Listeria outbreak were sold in North Carolina.

Publix, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Aldi and Sprouts Farmers Market all carried the products from HMC Farms. The fruit was sold individually and in HMC Farms-branded bags and Signature Farms bags.

They have been taken off store shelves and are now expired, but could have been frozen. Peaches, nectarines and plums being sold right now are not affected.

One person died and 11 others were sickened after eating the recalled fruit.