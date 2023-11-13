© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Five Army Special Operations soldiers killed in helicopter crash near Cyprus

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published November 13, 2023 at 6:56 AM EST
An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter takes off from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Red Sea. The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group was recently deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as tensions between the U.S. and Iran escalate. On Monday, the State Department ordered additional troops to the Middle East.
Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amber Smalley
/
U.S. Navy via Getty Images
File: An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter takes off from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Red Sea.

Five American service members were killed in a crash late Friday after their helicopter had a "mishap" during a training exercise and went into the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

ABC News is reporting that the five were Army special operations soldiers, and search and rescue efforts went into Saturday before being called off.

The craft that crashed was an MH-60 helicopter.

U.S. European Command said the cause of the crash is under investigation but "there are no indications of hostile activity."

The aircraft was conducting a "routine air refueling mission" when the "mishap" occurred. Further details about what went wrong were not provided.

The crew was part of special operations forces recently sent there to be in place if needed to help evacuate American citizens from the region amid the unfolding Israel-Hamas war.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs