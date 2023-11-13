Five Army Special Operations soldiers killed in helicopter crash near Cyprus

Five American service members were killed in a crash late Friday after their helicopter had a "mishap" during a training exercise and went into the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

ABC News is reporting that the five were Army special operations soldiers, and search and rescue efforts went into Saturday before being called off.

The craft that crashed was an MH-60 helicopter.

U.S. European Command said the cause of the crash is under investigation but "there are no indications of hostile activity."

The aircraft was conducting a "routine air refueling mission" when the "mishap" occurred. Further details about what went wrong were not provided.

The crew was part of special operations forces recently sent there to be in place if needed to help evacuate American citizens from the region amid the unfolding Israel-Hamas war.