NCIS investigating man's TikTok claims that he helped bury body aboard Camp Lejeune

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published October 24, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT
Military Bases
The Marine Corps is investigating claims a man made on social media to have helped bury a body at Camp Lejeune.

The Marine Corps is investigating claims a man made on social media to have helped bury a body at Camp Lejeune.

Naval Criminal Investigative Service confirms that it is investigating but declined further comment while that investigation continues.

The Marine Corps says it is also investigating.

TheTikTok video claims a sergeant based at Camp Lejeune and two other Marines buried the body, and the victim was a “biker dude” killed after a fight outside a nightspot in Sneads Ferry.

@user546389747

Sgt. Fehr of Camp Lejeune confessing to a heinous crime, along with his coworker Gunny Swaffer of Parris Island & his fellow Marine Kempher. #camplejeune #marines #Sgt

♬ original sound - user546389747

The man speaking in the video says the body was buried at a seldom-used landing zone on base.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette Weston-Riggs
