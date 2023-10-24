NCIS investigating man's TikTok claims that he helped bury body aboard Camp Lejeune

The Marine Corps is investigating claims a man made on social media to have helped bury a body at Camp Lejeune.

Naval Criminal Investigative Service confirms that it is investigating but declined further comment while that investigation continues.

The Marine Corps says it is also investigating.

TheTikTok video claims a sergeant based at Camp Lejeune and two other Marines buried the body, and the victim was a “biker dude” killed after a fight outside a nightspot in Sneads Ferry.

The man speaking in the video says the body was buried at a seldom-used landing zone on base.