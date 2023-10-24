© 2023 Public Radio East
Annual full-scale exercise underway Tuesday at MCAS Cherry Point

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published October 24, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT
(FILE: U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Matthew Williams)

Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point is conducting its annual full-scale exercise Tuesday to prove effectiveness of its plans for responding to real-world emergencies.

During Sudden Crisis, those at and near the base should expect to see heightened law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services personnel, and participants with mock injuries.

Officials say the installation will maintain normal operations and gate hours, but federal waterside boundaries of Slocum and Hancock creeks and the Neuse River will be closed to the public.

Recreational boaters are advised to avoid the area due to heightened military presence.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It's possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children's theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It's the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others.
