Annual full-scale exercise underway Tuesday at MCAS Cherry Point

Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point is conducting its annual full-scale exercise Tuesday to prove effectiveness of its plans for responding to real-world emergencies.

During Sudden Crisis, those at and near the base should expect to see heightened law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services personnel, and participants with mock injuries.

Officials say the installation will maintain normal operations and gate hours, but federal waterside boundaries of Slocum and Hancock creeks and the Neuse River will be closed to the public.

Recreational boaters are advised to avoid the area due to heightened military presence.