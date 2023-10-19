© 2023 Public Radio East
Two cases of mpox identified, at-risk people urged to get vaccinated

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published October 19, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT
Student pharmacist Charles Liu administered a dose of mpox vaccine at a Los Angeles County Department of Public Health clinic in West Hollywood, Calif., last August.
Mario Tama
/
Getty Images
The state health department is encouraging people in a high-risk category to get the mpox vaccine following two recent cases were identified.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said they are the first cases in in the state since April, and they were reported in different counties, suggesting a wider spread of the virus.

The mpox virus has also been identified in one of 12 monitored wastewater sites.

NCDHHS is working with local health departments and community partners to raise awareness about mpox, promote testing, and increase vaccine

Symptoms include fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and exhaustion, followed by a rash and the illness spreads through direct contact or body fluids.

In the current outbreak, most cases have been in men who have sex with men, and over half of the cases in North Carolina have been in people living with HIV.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
