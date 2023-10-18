© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Seasonal respiratory virus circulating, rates lower than this time last year

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published October 18, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT
(At left) A colorized electron micrograph image of the influenza virus. (At right) Color-enhanced electron micrograph image of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, isolated from a patient.
Science Source
(At left) A colorized electron micrograph image of the influenza virus. (At right) Color-enhanced electron micrograph image of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, isolated from a patient.

Influenza and other respiratory viruses are starting to circulate but officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say so far, they remain lower than this time last year.

CDC's most recent FluView weekly report showed that the percent of flu cases were relatively unchanged, rising about 1% compared to the week prior.

Surveillance by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services show flu activity is minimal and visits to the emergency room were up by less than one percent from the week before. COVID-like illness is also low, accounting for less than 5 percent of emergency department visits

About 35% of all flu hospitalizations were reported in the southeast of the U.S., which CDC experts say is a typical trend at the start of the flu season.

Most of the flu cases detected were Influenza A and the most common subtype was Influenza A(H1N1), which is the strain of the virus that the flu vaccine usually offers better protection from.

Respiratory syncytial virus numbers are on the rise in the U.S. and are projected to increase further. CDC officials say RSV typically circulates from October to April.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs