Applications open soon for childcare financial aid at Craven Community College

Craven Community College officials say childcare applications will be accepted by Financial Aid for the Spring 2024 semester beginning Nov. 1.

The North Carolina General Assembly appropriates funds for childcare services for student parents in community colleges, which is approved one semester at the time and single parents receive first priority.

Officials say applicants must have demonstrated financial need; be enrolled at least half time in a college transfer, technical, or vocational degree or diploma program at Craven Community College; and be willing to complete a FAFSA.

In addition, applicants must not be receiving childcare funds from the Department of Social Services.

More information is available by calling the college’s financial aid office.