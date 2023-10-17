© 2023 Public Radio East
Applications open soon for childcare financial aid at Craven Community College

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published October 17, 2023 at 7:10 AM EDT
Craven Community College

Craven Community College officials say childcare applications will be accepted by Financial Aid for the Spring 2024 semester beginning Nov. 1.

The North Carolina General Assembly appropriates funds for childcare services for student parents in community colleges, which is approved one semester at the time and single parents receive first priority.

Officials say applicants must have demonstrated financial need; be enrolled at least half time in a college transfer, technical, or vocational degree or diploma program at Craven Community College; and be willing to complete a FAFSA.

In addition, applicants must not be receiving childcare funds from the Department of Social Services.

More information is available by calling the college’s financial aid office.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
