Tuberculosis case reported in Greenville high school

Pitt County Schools has announced the county Public Health Department is investigating a case of tuberculosis involving an individual at a Greenville High School.

The department was notified of a case at DH Conley High School on Tuesday. TB is a respiratory disease that generally develops over weeks to months.

In a letter to parents, interim public health director Teresa Ellen said there was no immediate risk from exposure but that they’re investigating possible exposures will inform staff and guardians of students who need to be tested.

The Public Health department will provide TB testing at no cost - next week - at the school. Anyone who has a positive test will be offered medication for treatment at no cost, as well.