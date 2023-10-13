Greenville mass balloon release ordinance fails in close vote

A ban on mass balloon releases failed in Greenville this week.

The proposed ordinance would have made it illegal to intentionally release more than 10 balloons outdoors at any one time or face a $100 fine.

Councilwoman Marion Blackburn, who introduced the ordinance, said the material left behind from balloons eventually fall back to the ground and pose a hazard to the environment, wildlife, and people.

The council split 3-3, and mayor PJ Connolly cast the tie-breaking vote, making it 4-3 against the proposed ordinance.