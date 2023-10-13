© 2023 Public Radio East
Greenville mass balloon release ordinance fails in close vote

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published October 13, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT

A ban on mass balloon releases failed in Greenville this week.

The proposed ordinance would have made it illegal to intentionally release more than 10 balloons outdoors at any one time or face a $100 fine.

Councilwoman Marion Blackburn, who introduced the ordinance, said the material left behind from balloons eventually fall back to the ground and pose a hazard to the environment, wildlife, and people.

The council split 3-3, and mayor PJ Connolly cast the tie-breaking vote, making it 4-3 against the proposed ordinance.

Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
