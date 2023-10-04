PRE will broadcast Emergency Alert System test Wednesday afternoon
On Wednesday afternoon at 2:20 p.m., Public Radio East and every other TV, radio and cellphone in the country will broadcast the distinctive sound of the Emergency Alert System as part of a nationwide test of both it and the Wireless Emergency Alert system.
The purpose of the test is to make sure both systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies and disasters.
It should last for just a minute or so.