PRE will broadcast Emergency Alert System test Wednesday afternoon

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published October 4, 2023 at 7:02 AM EDT
A test of the emergency alert systems, like this one from 2018 showing a "Presidential Alert" message, is planned Wednesday at 2:20 p.m. ET on televisions, radios and some cellphones across the U.S.
Timothy A. Clary
/
AFP/Getty Images
A test of the emergency alert systems, like this one from 2018 showing a "Presidential Alert" message, is planned Wednesday at 2:20 p.m. ET on televisions, radios and some cellphones across the U.S.

On Wednesday afternoon at 2:20 p.m., Public Radio East and every other TV, radio and cellphone in the country will broadcast the distinctive sound of the Emergency Alert System as part of a nationwide test of both it and the Wireless Emergency Alert system.

The purpose of the test is to make sure both systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies and disasters.

It should last for just a minute or so.

Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
