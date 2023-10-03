NC AG pleased with court ruling that blocked parts of abortion legislation as court case continues

North Carolina’s district attorney is pleased with a district court ruling that blocked two parts on the abortion law from taking effect while the case continues.

Attorney General Josh Stein said he is encouraged that the court has struck down the restrictions on women’s reproductive freedom, and stated that the law is not based in medical reality, and was sloppily written.

Stein said women, not politicians, should be making these decisions.

After the ruling, doctors can provide medication abortions as soon as a pregnancy is confirmed, without having to wait to confirm an intrauterine pregnancy using ultrasound.

In addition, women who are allowed to obtain an abortion after 12 weeks because of one of the law’s exceptions can receive that care at a clinic and do not have to go to a hospital.