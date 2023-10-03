© 2023 Public Radio East
NC AG pleased with court ruling that blocked parts of abortion legislation as court case continues

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published October 3, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT
NC Attorney General Josh Stein speaks in Pitt County about the latest in the opioid settlement.
Ryan Shaffer
/
Public Radio East
File: Attorney General and Democrat candidate for governor Josh Stein.

North Carolina’s district attorney is pleased with a district court ruling that blocked two parts on the abortion law from taking effect while the case continues.

Attorney General Josh Stein said he is encouraged that the court has struck down the restrictions on women’s reproductive freedom, and stated that the law is not based in medical reality, and was sloppily written.

Stein said women, not politicians, should be making these decisions.

After the ruling, doctors can provide medication abortions as soon as a pregnancy is confirmed, without having to wait to confirm an intrauterine pregnancy using ultrasound.

In addition, women who are allowed to obtain an abortion after 12 weeks because of one of the law’s exceptions can receive that care at a clinic and do not have to go to a hospital.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs