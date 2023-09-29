© 2023 Public Radio East
More NC students took AP classes last year than before the pandemic

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published September 29, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT
Empty classroom with no students
iStockphoto
Empty classroom with no students

More North Carolina high school students participated in college-level advanced placement courses last year than in the years immediately before the pandemic.

The number of North Carolina students taking at least one AP exam last school year increased by 11.2% from the previous year. Officials say North Carolina also outpaced the nation as a whole, which had a 7.6% increase in participation from the previous year.

The number of students with a proficient score of 3, 4 or 5 last year increased 12.6% from the year before.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said the results are strong evidence that the state is not only recovering ground lost to the pandemic but also making significant advances.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
