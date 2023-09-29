More NC students took AP classes last year than before the pandemic

More North Carolina high school students participated in college-level advanced placement courses last year than in the years immediately before the pandemic.

The number of North Carolina students taking at least one AP exam last school year increased by 11.2% from the previous year. Officials say North Carolina also outpaced the nation as a whole, which had a 7.6% increase in participation from the previous year.

The number of students with a proficient score of 3, 4 or 5 last year increased 12.6% from the year before.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said the results are strong evidence that the state is not only recovering ground lost to the pandemic but also making significant advances.