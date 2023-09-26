State record Puddingwife Wrasse caught in NC may be world record catch as well

© 2023 Public Radio East
PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published September 26, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT
Photo provided by N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified the first state record Puddingwife Wrasse and the fish may break the world record, as well.

Connor Stone of Southport caught the 3-pound, 11-ounce fish 10 miles off Southport on July 27.

Stone plans to apply to the International Game Fish Association for the world record. The current certified world record is 3-pounds, 8-ounces and the fish was caught off Key West Florida in 2003.

Stone’s fish measured 18-inches and had a 13-inch girth.

To establish a state record fish, the fish must be weighed in on certified scales at an official North Carolina weigh station, and the angler must apply to the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries for staff review.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
