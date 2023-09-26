State record Puddingwife Wrasse caught in NC may be world record catch as well

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified the first state record Puddingwife Wrasse and the fish may break the world record, as well.

Connor Stone of Southport caught the 3-pound, 11-ounce fish 10 miles off Southport on July 27.

Stone plans to apply to the International Game Fish Association for the world record. The current certified world record is 3-pounds, 8-ounces and the fish was caught off Key West Florida in 2003.

Stone’s fish measured 18-inches and had a 13-inch girth.

To establish a state record fish, the fish must be weighed in on certified scales at an official North Carolina weigh station, and the angler must apply to the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries for staff review.