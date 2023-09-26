Precautionary public health advisory issued for parts of Cape Hatteras National Seashore

A precautionary public health advisory has been issued by Dare County for parts of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

The advisory has been issued because of possible impacts from petroleum contaminated soils that were likely exposed by recent beach erosion near the former United States Coast Guard Group Cape Hatteras station area in Buxton at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, from 46285 Old Lighthouse Road, to and including the first jetty.

Samples were taken by the U.S Coast Guard after rangers with Cape Hatteras National Seashore noticed a strong smell of fuel, and they showed the presence of weathered light fuel oil, a small amount of lubricating oil, petroleum hydrocarbons, and non-petroleum contamination.

The area was the site of military activity from the 1950s through the 80s.

They’re telling people to avoid swimming, wading or fishing in the area until the investigation is completed.

It’s also recommended that anyone that lives in that area and has a private drinking well have the well water sampled to ensure it does not contain contaminants.