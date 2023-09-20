Jones County is currently looking for volunteers for its Nursing Home Committee.

Jones County is currently looking for two more volunteers for its Nursing Home Committee.

Officials say committee members work to ensure quality care for people living in long-term care facilities.

The committee is required to visit all nursing homes every three months to make sure the Nursing Home Resident’s Bill of Rights is being followed.

Members advocate for people that live in long-term care facilities, work on the local level to resolve complaints, and promote elder abuse awareness.

