© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
88.1 W201A0 in Greenville temporarily going off the air

PRE news brief: a PACT Act deadline looms, another state budget delay, and a red wolf was killed in ENC

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published August 8, 2023 at 6:58 AM EDT

It’s been almost one year since President Biden signed legislation that expands disability benefits and healthcare coverage for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.

House Speaker Tim Moore says budget delays will now extend until next month.

At least two people have died, thousands of U.S. flights have been canceled and more than 1 million have lost power as destructively strong storms move through the eastern U.S.

Control of Congress in 2024 could hinge on Republican success in North Carolina's 14 races--or to what extent those GOP gains are offset by redistricting efforts in Democrat-controlled New York.

A new website contains information and resources to support mothers across North Carolina who are interested in breastfeeding.

The federal government is offering a $5,000 reward for information after an endangered red wolf was shot and killed in eastern North Carolina.

Two former employees of a North Carolina home repair company have been awarded a total of $50,000 for being fired after refusing to attend a mandatory prayer circle each day.

An online town hall will answer questions about services available for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and traumatic brain injury

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs