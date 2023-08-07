ENC sheriff’s office still working to identify the driver in a fatal hit and run last fall

© 2023 Public Radio East
PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published August 7, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT
William Guthrie, Jr.
Carteret County Sheriff's Office
/
North Carolina DMV
William Guthrie, Jr.

An eastern North Carolina sheriff’s office continues to work to identify the driver in a hit and run that killed a man last fall.

In the early morning hours of November 8, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded after a driver found a body near the intersection of Nine Foot Road and Cooper Lee Drive near Newport.

They said William Guthrie, Jr., 44, lived less than a half mile from where his body was found. Investigators said he was walking to a convenience store on Nine Foot Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or the NC State Highway Patrol district office. Anonymous callers will still be eligible for the reward.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren.
