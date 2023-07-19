NC DEQ warns of blue-green algae bloom in Chowan River

State officials are telling people to avoid contact with algae blooming in the Chowan River.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality said people should stay away from green or blue water in the river from Tyner to the Edenhouse Bridge in Edenton.

DWR officials said the blue-green algae can produce a toxin that may cause adverse health effects in humans and pets.

Tests did not show the toxin in the bloom right now, but officials said that can change very quickly.

So far, there have been no adverse health effects in people associated with this algal bloom.