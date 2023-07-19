© 2023 Public Radio East
NC DEQ warns of blue-green algae bloom in Chowan River

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published July 19, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT
File: Jar of blue-green algae
NOAA Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory in Flickr
/
Via Creative Commons
File: Jar of blue-green algae

State officials are telling people to avoid contact with algae blooming in the Chowan River.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality said people should stay away from green or blue water in the river from Tyner to the Edenhouse Bridge in Edenton.

DWR officials said the blue-green algae can produce a toxin that may cause adverse health effects in humans and pets.

Tests did not show the toxin in the bloom right now, but officials said that can change very quickly.

So far, there have been no adverse health effects in people associated with this algal bloom.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
