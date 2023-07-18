© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ENC domestic violence organization now also helping sexual assault victims

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published July 18, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT
For more than 35 years the Coastal Women’s Shelter has provided no-cost domestic and sexual violence services that include a 24-hour crisis line, court advocacy, monthly support groups for victims, necessities like clothing and food, and other supports.
Coastal Women’s Shelter
/
For more than 35 years the Coastal Women’s Shelter has provided no-cost domestic and sexual violence services that include a 24-hour crisis line, court advocacy, monthly support groups for victims, necessities like clothing and food, and other supports.

An organization that helps domestic violence victims in Craven, Jones, and Pamlico Counties is now helping victims of sexual assault as well.

Coastal Women’s Shelter Executive Director Amanda Delgado said staff has undergone some specialized training and will continue to learn the best practices for not just domestic violence but sexual assault as well.

She said there is a need for the services in the counties they serve, and the goal is to meet this need so that the cycles of violence may be broken.

For more than 35 years the Coastal Women’s Shelter has provided no-cost domestic and sexual violence services that include a 24-hour crisis line, court advocacy, monthly support groups for victims, necessities like clothing and food, and other supports.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs