ENC domestic violence organization now also helping sexual assault victims

An organization that helps domestic violence victims in Craven, Jones, and Pamlico Counties is now helping victims of sexual assault as well.

Coastal Women’s Shelter Executive Director Amanda Delgado said staff has undergone some specialized training and will continue to learn the best practices for not just domestic violence but sexual assault as well.

She said there is a need for the services in the counties they serve, and the goal is to meet this need so that the cycles of violence may be broken.

For more than 35 years the Coastal Women’s Shelter has provided no-cost domestic and sexual violence services that include a 24-hour crisis line, court advocacy, monthly support groups for victims, necessities like clothing and food, and other supports.