Murder-suicide under investigation in Carteret County

Two Carteret County men are dead and the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Deputies with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office went to a home on Dogwood Drive in Cedar Point for a welfare check after Michael Bowling, 84, contacted a friend and asked them to come get his dog and to call the sheriff’s office.

Bowling and Jack McClellan Shafer Sr., 64, were found dead at the home, both with gunshot wounds.

Detectives determined that Bowling shot Shafer before he turned the gun on himself.

Deputies were told that the two men had not been getting along for the past few weeks.