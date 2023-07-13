© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Murder-suicide under investigation in Carteret County

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published July 13, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT
Police said a 14-year-old girl was killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday during a gathering at a Goldsboro home.
Image: Jobs For Felons Hub on Flickr via Creative Commons)
/
Two Carteret County men are dead and the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Two Carteret County men are dead and the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Deputies with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office went to a home on Dogwood Drive in Cedar Point for a welfare check after Michael Bowling, 84, contacted a friend and asked them to come get his dog and to call the sheriff’s office.

Bowling and Jack McClellan Shafer Sr., 64, were found dead at the home, both with gunshot wounds.

Detectives determined that Bowling shot Shafer before he turned the gun on himself.

Deputies were told that the two men had not been getting along for the past few weeks.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs