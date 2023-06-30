© 2023 Public Radio East
High feels-like temperatures, King Tides greet July 4th visitors to eastern North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published June 30, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT
File: A red flag flies over the beach in Nags Head, North Carolina.
Town of Nags Head
Thousands of visitors are expected to be in eastern North Carolina this weekend to celebrate the Fourth of July, but high heat indexes and a King Tide mean anyone celebrating at the beach should use a little caution.

The King Tide will result in higher-than-normal high tides, and lower-than-normal low tides. However, it could also impact rip currents, though, and visitors are reminded to pay attention to the flags on the beaches and the rip current forecast provided by the National Weather Service office in Newport.

Heat indices of 100° to 110° are forecast beginning this weekend, and extending through the July 4th holiday, and officials say those spending time outdoors should stay well-hydrated and guard against heat-related illness.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
