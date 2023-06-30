High feels-like temperatures, King Tides greet July 4th visitors to eastern North Carolina

Thousands of visitors are expected to be in eastern North Carolina this weekend to celebrate the Fourth of July, but high heat indexes and a King Tide mean anyone celebrating at the beach should use a little caution.

The King Tide will result in higher-than-normal high tides, and lower-than-normal low tides. However, it could also impact rip currents, though, and visitors are reminded to pay attention to the flags on the beaches and the rip current forecast provided by the National Weather Service office in Newport.

Heat indices of 100° to 110° are forecast beginning this weekend, and extending through the July 4th holiday, and officials say those spending time outdoors should stay well-hydrated and guard against heat-related illness.

