School can't require girls to wear skirts to class

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published June 27, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT
An eastern North Carolina public charter school’s fight to force girls to wear skirts to school is at an end after the U.S. Supreme Court left an earlier ruling in place.

The justices declined to hear an appeal from the Charter Day School in Leland. A federal appeals court previously ruled that the school’s dress code violated students’ constitutional rights.

Court documents show the founder of the school, Baker Mitchell, had said the dress code was intended to promote “chivalry” by the male students and respect for the female students.

The dress code was changed after the lower court ruling to allow girls to wear pants.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
