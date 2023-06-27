School can't require girls to wear skirts to class

An eastern North Carolina public charter school’s fight to force girls to wear skirts to school is at an end after the U.S. Supreme Court left an earlier ruling in place.

The justices declined to hear an appeal from the Charter Day School in Leland. A federal appeals court previously ruled that the school’s dress code violated students’ constitutional rights.

Court documents show the founder of the school, Baker Mitchell, had said the dress code was intended to promote “chivalry” by the male students and respect for the female students.

The dress code was changed after the lower court ruling to allow girls to wear pants.