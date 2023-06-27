NC will get $1.5 billion to improve and extend broadband internet service

North Carolina will receive more than $1.5 billion dollars to install affordable, reliable high-speed internet service.

Department of Commerce officials say more than 376,000 homes and small businesses in in the state lack access to a high-speed connection.

The BEAD, or Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, funding will be used to install or upgrade broadband networks to ensure that everyone has access to reliable, affordable, high-speed service.

Once those goals are met, any remaining funding can be used on broadband adoption, training, and workforce development efforts, among other eligible uses.