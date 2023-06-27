© 2023 Public Radio East
NC will get $1.5 billion to improve and extend broadband internet service

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published June 27, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT
NCDIT Broadband Infrastructure Office
/

North Carolina will receive more than $1.5 billion dollars to install affordable, reliable high-speed internet service.

Department of Commerce officials say more than 376,000 homes and small businesses in in the state lack access to a high-speed connection.

The BEAD, or Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, funding will be used to install or upgrade broadband networks to ensure that everyone has access to reliable, affordable, high-speed service.

Once those goals are met, any remaining funding can be used on broadband adoption, training, and workforce development efforts, among other eligible uses.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
