NC child welfare report shows increase in suicide, anxiety and depression

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published June 22, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT
Klaus Vedfelt
/
Getty Images

A new report shows more than one in every ten high school students in North Carolina attempted suicide in 2021.

The North Carolina Child Health Report card shows 67 children ages 0-18 died by suicide in North Carolina, and one in five North Carolina high school students reported seriously considering attempting suicide.

The numbers are even higher for girls and LGBTQ students.

The statistics show 23% of girls reported attempting suicide and 22% of LGBTQ+ teens said they made an attempt.

More than one in 10 children had a diagnosis of depression or anxiety, and officials said that’s a 49% increase within four years.

Child deaths involving a gun rose more than 40 percent since 2019.

Click HERE to read the full report.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs