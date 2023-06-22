NC child welfare report shows increase in suicide, anxiety and depression

A new report shows more than one in every ten high school students in North Carolina attempted suicide in 2021.

The North Carolina Child Health Report card shows 67 children ages 0-18 died by suicide in North Carolina, and one in five North Carolina high school students reported seriously considering attempting suicide.

The numbers are even higher for girls and LGBTQ students.

The statistics show 23% of girls reported attempting suicide and 22% of LGBTQ+ teens said they made an attempt.

More than one in 10 children had a diagnosis of depression or anxiety, and officials said that’s a 49% increase within four years.

Child deaths involving a gun rose more than 40 percent since 2019.

