Significant progress made in containing southeastern North Carolina wildfire

The wildfire at the Green Swamp Game Land in Supply is causing smoke, road closures and air quality issues but progress is being made in the effort to contain it and put the fire out.

Officials with the N.C. Forest Service say wildfire is covering 15,642 acres, a little less than first estimated, with containment at 52 percent.

The fire started as a scheduled burn by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission last week, but grew out of control amid dry and windy conditions.

Significant smoke is expected for communities in and around that area of Brunswick County.

Officials are hopeful that rain in the forecast over the next few days will further curtail the fire.

Officials are asking drivers on N.C. 211 and U.S. 70 to be aware of the possibility of lower visibility. Highway 211 remains closed between Little Macedonia and Camp Branch roads.

Nobody has been hurt and no structures are threatened.

There is still a code orange air quality alert in Brunswick County.