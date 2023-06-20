© 2023 Public Radio East
Significant progress made in containing southeastern North Carolina wildfire

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published June 20, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT
The wildfire at the Green Swamp Game Land in Supply is causing smoke, road closures and air quality issues but progress is being made in the effort to contain it and put the fire out.
North Carolina Forest Service photo
Officials with the N.C. Forest Service say wildfire is covering 15,642 acres, a little less than first estimated, with containment at 52 percent.

The fire started as a scheduled burn by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission last week, but grew out of control amid dry and windy conditions.

Significant smoke is expected for communities in and around that area of Brunswick County.

Officials are hopeful that rain in the forecast over the next few days will further curtail the fire.

Officials are asking drivers on N.C. 211 and U.S. 70 to be aware of the possibility of lower visibility. Highway 211 remains closed between Little Macedonia and Camp Branch roads.

Nobody has been hurt and no structures are threatened.

There is still a code orange air quality alert in Brunswick County.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
