© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Supreme Court will not review Confederate flag license plate decision

PRE News & Ideas
Published June 13, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT

The U.S. Supreme Court will not review North Carolina’s decision to stop issuing specialty license plates with the Confederate flag.

The court did not comment in declining to hear the case, which challenged the state’s decision. It was similar to a case originating in Texas that the court heard in 2015, when it ruled the license plates are state property.

The current dispute stems from North Carolina’s 2021 decision to stop issuing specialty license plates bearing the insignia of the North Carolina chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. The chapter sued, claiming that the state’s decision violated state and federal law.

A lower court dismissed the case, and a federal appeals court agreed with that decision.