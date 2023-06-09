PRE morning news brief

Wildfires from far-away Canada have been impacting the air quality in eastern North Carolina for several days, and the North Carolina State Climatologist says climate change has played an indirect role in those fires.

The NC Farm Act approved by the general assembly Thursday includes a provision that says the state can’t adopt more stringent protections for wetlands than those defined by federal law. Sound Rivers’ Neuse River Keeper Samantha Kopp said that could have a devastating impact on eastern North Carolina.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will make two stops in Eastern North Carolina today. Their visit will focus on workforce training and military families.

