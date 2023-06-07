Seventh earthquake measured near same NC mountain town

There has been a seventh earthquake in the last two weeks in the same western North Carolina mountain town.

They have all happened within a few miles of Canton.

The first, on May 23, registered a 2.8 magnitude, and the most recent happened overnight around midnight and registered a 2.5 magnitude.

The United States Geological Survey says people don’t usually feel earthquakes below 2.5 magnitude on the richter scale.

The strongest of the seven earthquakes, on Sunday, reached 3.2 magnitude, and hundreds of people reported feeling it.