It 's likely to be a wet Memorial Day weekend in eastern North Carolina
At least parts of the Memorial Day weekend could be a washout in eastern North Carolina.
Officials with the National Weather Service in Newport say a coastal low-pressure system is forecast to impact the region.
Rain will first overspread the coast and Outer Banks starting on Friday and then move further inland on Saturday and Sunday.
One to three inches of rain is expected, which forecasters said will bring a threat for localized flooding and excessive runoff across the area.