It 's likely to be a wet Memorial Day weekend in eastern North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 24, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT
At least parts of the Memorial Day weekend could be a washout in eastern North Carolina.

Officials with the National Weather Service in Newport say a coastal low-pressure system is forecast to impact the region.

Rain will first overspread the coast and Outer Banks starting on Friday and then move further inland on Saturday and Sunday.

One to three inches of rain is expected, which forecasters said will bring a threat for localized flooding and excessive runoff across the area.

Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
