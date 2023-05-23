© 2023 Public Radio East
MCAS New River squadron to receive award for high performance

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 23, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT
File photo, 2019
Lance Cpl. Jailine AliceaSantiago, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing
/
Lance Cpl. Jailine AliceaSantiago, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing
File photo, 2019

An award for high performance will be presented on Tuesday to a Marine squadron at MCAS New River.

The II Marine Expeditionary Force Lieutenant General “Chesty” Puller Award will be given to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron VMM 266.

II MEF units extend from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in South Carolina.

Lt. Gen. Puller is recognized as the most decorated Marine in history. Puller saw his first combat during the U.S. occupation of Haiti beginning in 1922 and went on to serve in the Korean War and WWII.

The award ceremony will begin at 3 p.m.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
