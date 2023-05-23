MCAS New River squadron to receive award for high performance

An award for high performance will be presented on Tuesday to a Marine squadron at MCAS New River.

The II Marine Expeditionary Force Lieutenant General “Chesty” Puller Award will be given to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron VMM 266.

II MEF units extend from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in South Carolina.

Lt. Gen. Puller is recognized as the most decorated Marine in history. Puller saw his first combat during the U.S. occupation of Haiti beginning in 1922 and went on to serve in the Korean War and WWII.

The award ceremony will begin at 3 p.m.