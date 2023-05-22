© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Most Pitt County Schools students will get free lunches next year

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published May 22, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT
Pitt County Schools logo
Pitt County Schools
/
Pitt County Schools
Pitt County Schools logo

Pitt County Schools announced last week that it will provide free school lunches to all students in 90% of its schools starting next year.

The decision comes one year after the expiration of a U.S. Department of Agriculture pandemic-era policy that allowed schools to provide meals at no charge to all students, regardless of their household income.

Since its expiration, some students have begun racking up debt in the lunch line.

In December, the N.C. Department of Public Instruction reported more than $3 million in school meal debt.

DPI and the State Board of Education have asked lawmakers to pass funding for a statewide free school meal program. H.B. 844 filed last month would do just that. It sits in a House Committee.

Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée and two cats.
See stories by Ryan Shaffer