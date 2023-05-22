Most Pitt County Schools students will get free lunches next year

Pitt County Schools announced last week that it will provide free school lunches to all students in 90% of its schools starting next year.

The decision comes one year after the expiration of a U.S. Department of Agriculture pandemic-era policy that allowed schools to provide meals at no charge to all students, regardless of their household income.

Since its expiration, some students have begun racking up debt in the lunch line.

In December, the N.C. Department of Public Instruction reported more than $3 million in school meal debt.

DPI and the State Board of Education have asked lawmakers to pass funding for a statewide free school meal program. H.B. 844 filed last month would do just that. It sits in a House Committee.