Jacksonville woman makes it a personal mission to help feed the area's hungry people

“I can't feed everybody. I would love to.”

What began as an effort to help those in need in her community has become a stepping stone toward the formation of a charitable organization that would allow Ashlee Sanders of Jacksonville to do more to feed the hungry.

“Feeding like the homeless and different things like that, is something that I did at home in New Jersey, so I'm like, ‘well and my vehicles down. So, I'm like, I can't actually get out here to different places or to take them to people who can't really, you know. But I can definitely put them outside my door and they can come and pick them up as they need them.’”

Sanders began preparing meals and posting that they were available on several community Facebook pages in the Jacksonville area and gathered others interested in the cause along the way.

"The response has been, like from the community, has been, like, mind blowing. So, I'm working with a couple of people who are willing to come and pick up, you know, the food and deliver it to where it needs to be.”

From those Facebook posts and the need she has witnessed trying to fill the tummies, Ashlee dug into research into the creation of a nonprofit. She also made sure that it was legal to take donations from the community that will allow her to keep feeding the hungry.

“People can donate food, people can donate money towards the grocery bill.”

And now she has developed a form that will both allow people that need a meal to reserve one, and those that want to donate a place to do so.

Access that form HERE.

Ashlee says it feels good to be able to help others that need it.

“I got my own set of issues, but food is not one of them, so, that's the area that I can help in. So, it's definitely amazing for me. I'm thoroughly enjoying it. My children are thoroughly enjoying it. They look forward to doing it. So, it's … it's ... it's amazing.”

Anyone interested in helping with the effort can reach Sanders by call or text at 910-546-0619.