N.C. health systems refute social media claims concerning gender surgeries for toddlers

As North Carolina lawmakers weigh legislation restricting gender-affirming surgeries to adults, some social media users are suggesting some of the state’s most prominent medical institutions are already offering such medical interventions in toddlers.

Many are sharing a graphic that claims Duke Health is “starting gender transitions” at 2 years old while UNC Health begins it at 3 years old and ECU Health at 4 years old.

Duke Health said clinic staff simply provide support and counsel to families with young children wrestling with their gender identity. UNC Health said parents with young children can request a meeting or counseling session, but the psychiatry team won’t meet with the actual child until they’re at least school age. ECU Health called the claims “dangerous misinformation.”