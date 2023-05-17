First turtle nest at Cape Hatteras, sea turtles released back to the ocean in Buxton

The first Loggerhead sea turtle nest of the year has been found at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Officials say the nest was laid Thursday night or early Friday morning, and park biologists spotted the tracks on Ocracoke Island at daybreak.

Photo: Cape Hatteras National Seashore /

The May 12 nest discovery is the earliest since 2021 when the first egg deposit was found on May 14.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island returned four sea turtles to the sea.

They were treated for illness or injury at the aquarium’s Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation, or STAR, Center and after rehabilitation one loggerhead, one Kemp's Ridley and four green sea turtles were released back to the wild.