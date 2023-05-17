© 2023 Public Radio East
First turtle nest at Cape Hatteras, sea turtles released back to the ocean in Buxton

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 17, 2023 at 6:59 AM EDT
sea turtle tracks.jpg
Photo: Cape Hatteras National Seashore
/

The first Loggerhead sea turtle nest of the year has been found at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Officials say the nest was laid Thursday night or early Friday morning, and park biologists spotted the tracks on Ocracoke Island at daybreak.

sea turtle nest.jpg
Photo: Cape Hatteras National Seashore
/

The May 12 nest discovery is the earliest since 2021 when the first egg deposit was found on May 14.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island returned four sea turtles to the sea.

They were treated for illness or injury at the aquarium’s Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation, or STAR, Center and after rehabilitation one loggerhead, one Kemp's Ridley and four green sea turtles were released back to the wild.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
