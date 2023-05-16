© 2023 Public Radio East
North Carolina crew assuming command of Great Lakes Fire, which remains 90 percent contained

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 16, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT
Dozer Great Lake Fire.jpg
(Photo: U.S. Forest Service)
/
File: The Great Lakes Fire in the Croatan National Forest

With the Great Lakes Fire 90 percent contained and efforts to douse it moving smoothly, command of the fire is switching from the wildfire team that covers the southeastern United States to a North Carolina crew.

Operations Chief Allen Huskies said the pumping operation meant to raise the water table to help douse the 32,400 acre fire is all set up.

"We did get all the pumps turned on. Everything started going to plan. We did have one small shortage of water, but we've got that situation worked out,” he said, “The flooding of this area should be complete in just a few days, but right now everything is going as planned on that section of the fire.”

A 2015 report from the North Carolina State University Climate Office cautioned that eastern North Carolina’s pocosins could be a hotspot for large wildfires, because the organic matter can burn like charcoal several feet underground.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
