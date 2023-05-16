Large mulch pile has been burning for two weeks after it was ignited by lightning strike

A large mulch fire in Wilmington is still burning after it started nearly two weeks ago.

New Hanover County Fire Rescue officials say the fire began on April 30, when lightning struck a pile of mulching material around the size of a football field, 20 feet deep.

Much like the Great Lakes Fire, the organic material is burning deep in the large pile.

Officials say dousing it with water would prolong the burn, so they are using heavy machinery to stoke to fire so the mulch burns faster and the owners are bringing dump truckloads of dirt to help put out the flames.