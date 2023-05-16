© 2023 Public Radio East
Large mulch pile has been burning for two weeks after it was ignited by lightning strike

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 16, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT
New Hanover County Fire Rescue officials say the fire began on April 30, when lightning struck a pile of mulching material around the size of a football field, 20 feet deep.

A large mulch fire in Wilmington is still burning after it started nearly two weeks ago.

Much like the Great Lakes Fire, the organic material is burning deep in the large pile.

Officials say dousing it with water would prolong the burn, so they are using heavy machinery to stoke to fire so the mulch burns faster and the owners are bringing dump truckloads of dirt to help put out the flames.

Annette Weston-Riggs
