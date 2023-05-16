$47 million available for affordable housing in communities impacted by Hurricanes Matthew and Florence

The third phase of the Affordable Housing Development Fund program, which allows local governments to apply for financing for multifamily or single-family housing rehabilitation and new construction outside of the 100-year floodplain, is underway in areas that experienced major damage from Hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency said a total of $47 million will be awarded by fall for housing that increases community resilience to rebuild and replace some of the lost housing.

Officials added that Bladen, Duplin, Jones, Pamlico, Pender and Scotland County projects are strongly encouraged to apply for the funding.

More information and application forms can be found HERE.