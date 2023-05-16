© 2023 Public Radio East
$47 million available for affordable housing in communities impacted by Hurricanes Matthew and Florence

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 16, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT
After floodwaters from Hurricane Florence entered the Colemans' home, the home looked like it had been ransacked.
Elizabeth Coleman
The third phase of the Affordable Housing Development Fund program, which allows local governments to apply for financing for multifamily or single-family housing rehabilitation and new construction outside of the 100-year floodplain, is underway in areas that experienced major damage from Hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency said a total of $47 million will be awarded by fall for housing that increases community resilience to rebuild and replace some of the lost housing.

Officials added that Bladen, Duplin, Jones, Pamlico, Pender and Scotland County projects are strongly encouraged to apply for the funding.

More information and application forms can be found HERE.

Annette Weston-Riggs
