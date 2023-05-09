© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Watch for heavy equipment, firefighters near Great Lakes Fire; it's now 75% contained

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 9, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT
Mike Tapley.jpg
(Screenshot from U.S. Forest Service video)
/
Southern Area Gray Team Operations Section Chief Mike Tapley .

The U.S. Forest Service says the fire has burned 32,400 acres but is now 75 percent contained, meaning crews have placed fire breaks – or containment lines – around 75 percent of the perimeter.

On Sunday, Southern Area Gray Team Operations Section Chief Mike Tapley says they took to the air to get a better visual of where the fire is burning.

"We did start incorporating a couple of recons with our helicopter,” he said, and added that allows them to focus their attention on the areas that need it most.

"To kind of get in here and look at these areas to see if additional heat is popping up out there, “ Tapley said, “Additional spots within the containment of the fire.

Tapley said fire engines and large equipment will continue to be on roads in the fire area, “We have a lot of heavy equipment, a lot of engines with water to support that effort up, up there.”

Large volume water pumps and equipment to flood along Black Swamp Road to raise the water table and help douse the fire there has arrived but will take several more days to be set up and operational.

Needles from the trees that burned continues to fall, creating fresh fuel that will flare up when it lands on hot areas, and Tapley said crews are patrolling and putting out those fires to make sure they don’t compromise firelines.

Tapley said the east side of the fire remains unmanned and there are no current concerns there, however, the helicopter will fly over the area to make sure there are no hot spots that need to be addressed.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs