Proposal would allow for more license plate readers in North Carolina

Law enforcement officials want to expand their use of license plate readers along state-owned roads.

A transportation bill that passed its first House committee Wednesday would allow more cameras that read the license plate numbers of passing cars.

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone says he uses the devices to find suspects in shootings and break-ins.

“The use of LPRs bring a faster catch to these individuals, and also it stops it before it happens again,” he said.

Opponents worry the license plate readers create civil liberties concerns.