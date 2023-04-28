© 2023 Public Radio East
Proposal would allow for more license plate readers in North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By WUNC
Published April 28, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT
NC license plates.jpg
(Photo: NC DOT)
A transportation bill that passed its first House committee Wednesday would allow more cameras that read the license plate numbers of passing cars.

Law enforcement officials want to expand their use of license plate readers along state-owned roads.

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone says he uses the devices to find suspects in shootings and break-ins.

“The use of LPRs bring a faster catch to these individuals, and also it stops it before it happens again,” he said.

Opponents worry the license plate readers create civil liberties concerns.

