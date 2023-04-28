© 2023 Public Radio East
Fort Bragg soldier who threatened to eliminate minorities sentenced on weapon charge

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 28, 2023 at 6:37 AM EDT
Fort Bragg in North Carolina is one of 10 bases that are named after Confederate military leaders.
A Fort Bragg soldier who threatened to eliminate minorities in four North Carolina counties by any means necessary pled guilty to possessing an unregistered short-barrel rifle.

U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said Noah Anthony, 23, had a document called “operation” on his electronic devices, which stated a goal “to physically remove as many of [black and brown people] from Hoke, Cumberland, Robeson and Scotland Counties by whatever means need be.”

Court records show Anthony was stopped at a Fort Bragg in March 2022, and the gate officer found a loaded handgun in the center console, which turned out to be a ghost gun, with no serial number.

Military Police also found two extended magazines, ammunition, a flag with a Swastika and other Nazi-type patches.

A search of Anthony’s room on Fort Bragg turned up the 3-D printed rifle, magazines for various guns, white supremacist literature, and other such items.

Easley said Anthony faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced later this year.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
