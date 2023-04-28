Fort Bragg soldier who threatened to eliminate minorities sentenced on weapon charge

A Fort Bragg soldier who threatened to eliminate minorities in four North Carolina counties by any means necessary pled guilty to possessing an unregistered short-barrel rifle.

U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said Noah Anthony, 23, had a document called “operation” on his electronic devices, which stated a goal “to physically remove as many of [black and brown people] from Hoke, Cumberland, Robeson and Scotland Counties by whatever means need be.”

Court records show Anthony was stopped at a Fort Bragg in March 2022, and the gate officer found a loaded handgun in the center console, which turned out to be a ghost gun, with no serial number.

Military Police also found two extended magazines, ammunition, a flag with a Swastika and other Nazi-type patches.

A search of Anthony’s room on Fort Bragg turned up the 3-D printed rifle, magazines for various guns, white supremacist literature, and other such items.

Easley said Anthony faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced later this year.