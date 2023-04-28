© 2023 Public Radio East
Bill would allow police to track cellphones without a warrant in NC

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 28, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT
It's easier — and cheaper — than you'd expect to hack a cellphone, say a team of white hat hackers.
iStockPhoto.com
Police could track people’s cell phones in real time, without a warrant, under a bill that passed a state House committee on Wednesday.

The bill is intended to help law enforcement find kidnapping victims or runaway children more quickly. Critics said it would extend the government’s ability to secretly surveil people.

The rules wouldn’t allow investigators to listen in on phone conversations, but they could track someone’s location and access information about who they’ve contacted without the need for a judge’s approval.

North Carolina’s appellate courts have already signed off on police getting people’s historical location data from phone companies without a warrant but real-time warrantless tracking is not included.

The new version of the bill would also would also make it easier for officers to get warrants to track people’s phones.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
