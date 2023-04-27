Supporters say backyard cottage bill would create more affordable housing

The North Carolina House wants to give builders another tool to create more affordable housing.

They’re known as backyard cottages or granny flats, but the formal term is accessory dwelling units. A bill that passed the House this week would allow them on single-family lots in residential neighborhoods throughout the state.

The change would kill some local regulations that limit where the small homes can be built. Opponents say that could pave the way for homeowners to build Airbnb rentals in their backyards.

It’s one of several bills this year addressing affordable housing shortages.