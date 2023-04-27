© 2023 Public Radio East
Man accused of stealing markers, vases from graves in two ENC counties

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 27, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
Honeycutt.jpg
(Photo: Lenoir County Sheriff's Office)
/

A Seven Springs man is accused of stealing vases and brass markers from two area cemetaries.

Officials with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said Jacob Honeycutt, 38, stole the items from Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill and Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston.

Earlier this month investigators found stolen brass grave markers and vases at a local salvage yard.

Honeycutt was arrested and charged in Lenoir County with two counts of felony larceny and seven counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.

In Duplin County he is charged with breaking and entering, larceny, and disturbing a casket or grave marker, all felonies.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
