Man accused of stealing markers, vases from graves in two ENC counties

A Seven Springs man is accused of stealing vases and brass markers from two area cemetaries.

Officials with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said Jacob Honeycutt, 38, stole the items from Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill and Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston.

Earlier this month investigators found stolen brass grave markers and vases at a local salvage yard.

Honeycutt was arrested and charged in Lenoir County with two counts of felony larceny and seven counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.

In Duplin County he is charged with breaking and entering, larceny, and disturbing a casket or grave marker, all felonies.