Proposed Pepsi museum delayed by glitch in grant proposal, officials searching for site

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 26, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT
A glitch in the grant proposal has delayed funding for a new museum in New Bern.

Because the grant application for a proposed Pepsi museum requires a physical location, which was unclear at the start of the process, and alderman said they’re not prepared to pick one in a rush, that grant – if it’s awarded – will go toward the construction of the Stanley White Recreation Center.

Still, the idea for a museum honoring the legacy of Caleb Bradham hasn’t been stopped, but delayed.

New Bern Mayor Jeffrey Odham said at last (Tuesday) night’s meeting that officials will get to work on choosing a proper location and will move forward from there.

The Stanley White Center is being rebuilt after it was destroyed during Hurricane Florence.

