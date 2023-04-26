Former VP Mike Pence speaking in North Carolina on Wednesday

Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Chapel Hill on Wednesday.

Pence will be speaking at an event hosted by the U.N.C. Chapel Hill College Republicans. It's also sponsored by Young America's Foundation, a national conservative group.

Following his speech, the former V.P. is expected to participate in a question and answer discussion with members of the audience.

The ticketed event is free. It will be in the Carolina Union Great Hall at 7:00 p.m.

It will also be streamed online on Young America's Foundation Youtube channel.