Former VP Mike Pence speaking in North Carolina on Wednesday

PRE News & Ideas | By Sascha Cordner
Published April 26, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT
Former Vice President Mike Pence, seen here in November, said on Friday that former President Donald Trump is "wrong" that Pence could have changed the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Chapel Hill on Wednesday.

Pence will be speaking at an event hosted by the U.N.C. Chapel Hill College Republicans. It's also sponsored by Young America's Foundation, a national conservative group.

Following his speech, the former V.P. is expected to participate in a question and answer discussion with members of the audience.

The ticketed event is free. It will be in the Carolina Union Great Hall at 7:00 p.m.

It will also be streamed online on Young America's Foundation Youtube channel.

Sascha Cordner