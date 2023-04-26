Community college program will prepare students for renewable energy careers

A new training program offered by Craven Community College will help students learn what they need to know to work in North Carolina’s growing clean energy industry.

The Renewable Energy program will teach electrical theory and skills that can be applied to wind energy and other renewable resources.

Craven CC Vice President for Students Dr. Gery Boucher said the program will train future leaders of an industry that has huge growth potential and environmental benefits, and he added that the skills will be applicable anywhere.

The program was funded by a federal economic development administration grant; registration and course material costs for students may be covered 100 percent and students will be paid $10 per hour during class time.

The class will begin May 22 at the Volt Center.

More information is available online HERE.