Community college program will prepare students for renewable energy careers

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 26, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT
Power lines and power-generating windmills rise above the rural landscape on June 13, 2018, near Dwight, Ill. Driven by falling costs, global spending on renewable energy sources like wind and solar is now outpacing investment in electricity from fossil fuels and nuclear power.
Scott Olson
/
Getty Images
Power lines and power-generating windmills rise above the rural landscape.

A new training program offered by Craven Community College will help students learn what they need to know to work in North Carolina’s growing clean energy industry.

The Renewable Energy program will teach electrical theory and skills that can be applied to wind energy and other renewable resources.

Craven CC Vice President for Students Dr. Gery Boucher said the program will train future leaders of an industry that has huge growth potential and environmental benefits, and he added that the skills will be applicable anywhere.

The program was funded by a federal economic development administration grant; registration and course material costs for students may be covered 100 percent and students will be paid $10 per hour during class time.

The class will begin May 22 at the Volt Center.

More information is available online HERE.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
